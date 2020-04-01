Malaysian authorities advice to women 'don't nag husband' during lockdown draws flak 

Malaysian government authorities advice to women to wear make-up and avoid nagging their husbands during the coronavirus lockdown has sparked accusations of sexism.

Malaysia recently ordered its 32million people to stay at home as it announced a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 2,700 people in the country.

In a series of Facebook posts, the Malaysian women's ministry offered tips for how wives should behave during the lockdown.

One showed a picture of a couple hanging up clothes together next to a caption that advised women to 'avoid nagging' their husbands.

Another post said women should imitate the squeaky voice of Doraemon, a cartoon robot cat from Japan that is popular across Asia.

Other posts advised women working at home to wear make-up and dress neatly, rather than in casual clothes.

Women were also advised to keep their kitchens and living rooms clean to maintain a clear mind during the quarantine.

Some of the posts were removed on Tuesday following a flood of criticism, with many accusing the government of sexism.

The women’s ministry later apologised and conceded the advice may have offended some people. It pledged to “remain cautious in future” but claimed the suggestions were aimed at “maintaining positive relationships among family members during the period they are working from home”.