Grozny, Chechnya

Tabarik Kadyrova, the daughter of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, has opened Chicko's, a trendy cafe in the heart of Grozny. Located on Putin Avenue in the Chechen capital, the cafe is dedicated to South Korean K-pop culture, offering halal Korean food, playing K-pop hits, and even showing South Korean TV dramas and giving out K-pop albums and merchandise. Despite Instagram being banned in Russia, the restaurant also has an Instagram account as per The Times.

K-pop in a region known for repression

Despite the cafe's fun, vibrant atmosphere, its opening comes against the backdrop of a deeply controversial regime. Ramzan Kadyrov has long been accused of serious human rights abuses, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and the violent suppression of LGBT rights in the predominantly Muslim region. He has repeatedly denounced gay men, calling them "devils" and advocating for their exile.

Tabarik Kadyrova is no stranger to the business world. She started her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 18 and now owns multiple restaurants and fitness clubs across Russia.

While it remains unclear whether her father has visited Chicko's, the cafe's success reflects her ability to navigate the complex political and social dynamics of Chechnya.

Her business venture, which blends global pop culture with local traditions, has sparked curiosity and controversy.

As Chicko's continues to attract Chechen youth who are passionate about K-pop, it remains a symbol of how Chechnya’s younger generation is finding ways to connect with the outside world—despite the restrictions placed upon them by the regime.

