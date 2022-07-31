Joe Biden 'feeling well and isolating' after testing positive for COVID-19 again

The White House announced on Sunday that the United Stated President Joe Biden is “doing well” and “continuing his isolation” after he tested positive for Covid for the second time. According to an official statement released by the White House physician Dr Kevin O’Connor, Biden contacted a “rebound” case of COVID-19 which can be the result of an antiviral drug Paxlovid. "Given his rebound positivity which we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," the official memo read.

Biden finished his isolation period on Wednesday after testing positive for the first time but the second positive means that he will have to stay in isolation once again. However, the doctors said that the situation is completely under control and the symptoms have been mild so far.

"Biden will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," the physician said on Sunday when asked about the plan of action going forward.

As a result of testing positive for the second time, Biden had to cancel a number of official trips including visits to key constituencies where the President’s popularity has taken a hit lately.

Earlier, Biden tweeted a video of himself sitting outside the White House and video chatting with his family. He also posted on social media about the bipartisan bill to “expand healthcare access for those exposed to toxic burn pits” which saw a number of Republicans changing their votes.

