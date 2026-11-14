/Nvidia spy scandal exposes US anxieties over China's AI ambitions

Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia over the alleged spygate involving Alice Huang sets the premise for the US-China bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the APEC summit 2026. Democrats had just won the US Congress, and the AI ecosystem was expecting a more hawkish federal government. Huang is now facing investigations from the Nvidia board, three congressional committee investigations, and a shareholder class action lawsuit. There has been no public comment from Alice Huang until now. China has outright denied the espionage narrative.

No conclusive evidence of espionage

The US Intelligence Community and the Department of Commerce were aware of the relationship in 2025. US President Donald Trump has since met Chinese President Xi Jinping at least two times, and once accompanied by Jensen Huang himself. But the specific timing of the scandal's public exposure was when the Democrats were projected to win the midterms, and it grew in scale right after a Democratic sweep of Congress.

The US media blow-out around the Nvidia saga is mostly dependent on the intelligence leak from anonymous official sources. People close to the Director of National Intelligence described the "Chinese spy" label as "over-stated," and CIA officials noted that intercepted communications have not yet proven that state secrets were passed intentionally to China. She was close to Huang, but Nvidia's board said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. She wasn't hiding the relationship. It was visible at a public customer event, and open ties don't fit the usual tradecraft of a covert asset.

The US and Singapore authorities were investigating Megaspeed and its Corporate Origins, linking it to a subsidiary of the Chinese gaming firm 7Road. Both US and Singapore authorities investigated Megaspeed but could not conclusively prove any compromise of US national security. There were hints of an opaque ownership structure, and Alice downplayed her role in Megaspeed, but Singapore authorities said that they lacked any evidence of committing an offence. The only confirmed activity was that Megaspeed received $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia chips and allegedly rented some amount of them to Chinese labs.

Huang was a vocal critic of US export controls

Jensen Huang was a vocal critic of the US export controls long before his relationship from the very beginning of AI boom in 2022-23. He argued that AI is like “a five-layer cake”. It's not just the LLM or the software; rather, it consists of energy, chips, infrastructure, models and applications. He argued that the US needed to make Chinese labs dependent on the Nvidia stack. He argued that the US had a generational lead in chips and a roughly six-month lead in frontier models; China possessed twice the energy capacity and could achieve the same processing power by networking massive numbers of domestic chips together at the system level. He argued that excluding China from trade could undermine American technological leadership.

Further China's policy measures also indicate otherwise. China has been blocking Nvidia imports and pushing domestic chips, so an operation to gain chip access sits awkwardly with that. Though it can be assumed that Chinese labs seeking computing capacity are circumventing policy measures. A Chinese-linked firm buying chips openly and renting access remotely would explain it without needing espionage for a CEO who is already against export control.

Huang was predicting such crisis

According to a Wired report Huang began working with Heller by October 2025, for matters related to Huang's private life, including his family's philanthropy right around the NYT's October 9 Megaspeed story, which described Alice Huang standing beside him at a customer event. Heller is a New York based crisis communication firm which has a portfolio working for celebrities over sex scandals, allegations of sexual misconduct, and other personal issues. The same firm had links to Washington DC and had previously worked as Chuck Schumer's communication team.

The scope of collaboration with Heller increased with time as Nvidia's communications team was reportedly told to copy the firm on press inquiries about Huang by the end of October. So it remains unclear whether the firm's work involved the affair, or it handles ordinary corporate communications.

US hubris and China's technolgical ambition

The Washington continues to project it's own security anxieties on China's technolgical ambitions. It explains China's commercial interests and intelligence activities through the prism of American national-security.