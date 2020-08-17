Japan's PM Shinzo Abe goes for check-up after coronavirus work piles on

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went through a medical check-up on Monday after he had been complaining of fatigue due to heavy workload due to coronavirus emergency.

Abe was spotted entering Tokyo's Keio University Hospital on Monday morning, and local media reported he might return home by late evening.

The local media believes it is a regular check-up that Abe goes through twice a year. However, the visit has come after Akira Amari, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party`s tax panel, said that Abe has been suffering from fatigue because of his continuous work for coronavirus relief for Japanese citizens.

"I want him to take a break," Amari told local media. "He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it's wrong to take a break."

Abe was last seen in public at a Tokyo ceremony commemorating Japan's World War Two defeat.

The local media has been running detailed reports about Abe's health and some even reported the Prime Minister vomited blood. All these reports, however, have not been verified or proved right.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga urged people to stay calm and said, "I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no (health) problems at all, as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly."

The concerns have been rising since Abe has a history of ulcerative colitis, due to which he had to step down from his position in 2007. However, the Prime Minister has been keeping the health issue under control with the help of doctor-prescribed medication.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso will be taking over Abe's role, if need be.