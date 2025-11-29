/Italy unveils ‘Michelangelo Dome’ air defence system as shield against modern threats

Amid growing security threats of military aggression and hybrid warfare leading to increased defence spending by European nations, Italy has unveiled an ambitious defence initiative, Michelangelo Dome, to create Europe’s most advanced protection system against modern threats. Italy’s state-owned defence and aerospace group, Leonardo, presented plans for a new multi-layered air defence system to bolster defences against threats. The ‘Michelangelo Dome’ has been designed to protect critical infrastructure from threats by connecting different platforms and equipment in space, air, on land, or at sea. The new defence system fuses AI, sensors, weapons, cyber platforms, and command-and-control nodes into a single, multi-domain shield and is designed to detect, track, and neutralise threats whether they come from the air, sea, land, or cyberspace.

A multi-domain shield to detect and counter fast-evolving dangers

The Michelangelo Dome will be a multi-domain shield that will detect and counter fast-evolving dangers, from hypersonic missiles to drone swarms and coordinated ground attacks. It will protect high-risk areas like military bases, airports, and high-density urban population zones and ensure incoming threats are taken down before they cause damage.

The system uses a mix of sensors and predictive algorithms to spot suspicious activity early and recommends the optimal response, like which weapon system should engage.

“In a world where threats evolve rapidly and become ever more complex—and where defending is costlier than attacking—defence must innovate, anticipate, and embrace international cooperation,” said Leonardo Chief Executive Officer Roberto Cingolani said at the presentation in Rome. The plans were presented to top Italian military officials in the past few days.

Compatible with defence assets used by Italy’s allies

The Michelangelo Dome is also compatible with other defence assets that are used by Italy’s allies and is envisioned as a future multi-domain shield for European and alliance territories.

“Each country can integrate its own technologies,” said Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

“Together, we can cooperate to create a highly advanced defence system against all types of threats, from hypersonic missiles to small drones, because threats now come in many different forms,” he said.

Crosetto recently called for solutions to combat hybrid warfare threats, particularly for energy infrastructure and airports.

The system will be rolled out gradually and is expected to reach full operational status by 2028.

Other modern air defence systems in pipeline

In May, President Donald Trump announced plans for a Golden Dome missile shield system to protect the US against foreign attacks and said it should be operational by the end of his second term.

Besides, Turkish defence companies signed $6.5 billion worth of contracts to develop Turkey’s integrated, multi-layered Steel Dome air defence system.

In October, Taiwan announced plans for its own multi-layered air defence system called “T-Dome” to defend itself against enemy threats.