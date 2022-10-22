Italy: Tourist’s semi-nude photoshoot on the steps of cathedral sparks outrage, says report

A British tourist has sparked outrage after she was caught staging an impromptu naked photoshoot on the steps of the cathedral of Amalfi. The incident took place on Monday morning and was caught on camera by locals who were appalled and outraged when they saw a woman posing with just a red veil of fabric on the steps, in front of the doors to the cathedral, said a report by CNN.

The local news media, which also posted the video reported there were three people at the time and they had not sought prior permission for the photoshoot additionally, they were caught leaving the city. The video shows the woman arrived fully clothed at the church and started climbing the steps to strip off her clothing.

The Amalfi police reportedly said that the trio were British including a male photographer, a model and an assistant. They told the police it was not for publicity but were merely making a memory of their trip to the city, said the report. Subsequently, the three were charged with “obscene acts in a public place” and the police referred them to the public prosecutor’s office.

The cathedral is in Italy’s Amalfi Coast and dates back to the ninth century and was dedicated to the apostle St. Andrew, the doors of which were cast in 1067 in the-then Constantinople (capital of the Roman empire). The photoshoot reportedly also took place beneath a mosaic of St. Andrew whose relics have been housed at the cathedral since 1206.

