Italian model suing children of former PM Berlusconi for stopping cash payments

An Italian model has decided to sue five grown-up children of Silvio Berlusconi after they announced to cut off cash payments allegedly promised by the former Prime Minister to her and other bunga bunga party-goers, according to a report by the Telegraph.

‘Bunga Bunga parties’ refer to the sex scandals that Berlusconi was involved in and that caused him to tender his resignation in 2011.

Berlusconi, who died in June, promised to offer monthly payments and accommodation to at least 20 models and dancers in the name of “reputational damage” they suffered after becoming embroiled in his sex scandals.

But last week it was reported that Silvio Berlusconi’s children are now moving to stop the $2,000 a month payments and forcing them to evict the women from their houses by the end of the year.

Alessandra Sorcinelli, one of the women, has vowed to drag the matter to the court, claiming that she suffered irreparable damage to her image and deserves financial help.

She also claimed that an agreement was reached between her and the former PM in 2015, which had “no expiry date”.

She and the other young women had endured “12 years of mud-slinging”, ever since the bunga bunga scandals emerged in 2011, Sorcinelli was quoted by The Telegraph as saying.

Details about Berlusconi’s sex scandals

The former PM and billionaire businessman was accused of paying young women to perform stripteases and entertain him at his villa near Milan, his residence in Rome and his sprawling coastal holiday home in Sardinia.

Watch: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies × In one case, he was even accused of paying for sex with an underage escort. He was initially convicted but later acquitted following an appeal. Following this, he also faced allegations of paying the women in return for them giving false testimony on his behalf.

“The prime minister wanted to draw up an amicable deal and leave us comfortable for the rest of our lives,” Sorcinelli said.

She also claimed that the heirs of the former PM were failing to respect his wishes, “leaving her and other women with no choice but to take legal action to protect our rights”.