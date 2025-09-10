/Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's capital Sanaa amid escalating tensions in the region

Israeli air raids targeted the media operations of Yemen's Huthi rebels on Wednesday (September 10), resulting in casualties (118 people injured and nine killed), according to the group. A thick plume of smoke was seen rising over Sanaa, a city under Huthi control for over ten years, as explosions resonated throughout the area. Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the rebels, reported that the strike on the Moral Guidance Headquarters caused deaths, injuries, and damage to several homes.

The Israeli military confirmed conducting airstrikes against Huthi militant sites in Yemen, including locations in Sanaa and Al-Jawf provinces, as part of ongoing operations linked to the Gaza conflict. An Israeli statement said the air force targeted military installations housing Huthi fighters, the group’s military public relations center, and a fuel depot used by the rebels.

The Huthis claimed they were actively defending against the Israeli attack with their air defense systems, with spokesman Yahya Saree stating on Telegram that their forces were responding to the aggression. AFP reporters witnessed damage to a building used by Yemen’s armed forces. Additional strikes reportedly hit government offices in Al-Jawf, near the Saudi border. This assault follows a drone strike launched from Yemen that injured a man at Ramon airport in southern Israel days earlier.

Last month, Israeli attacks killed the Huthi prime minister and 11 senior officials, marking the deadliest leadership losses since hostilities between Israel and the Huthis intensified over the Gaza war. Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, the Huthis have carried out multiple drone and missile strikes against Israel, expressing support for the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has retaliated with repeated airstrikes targeting Yemen’s ports, power plants, and Sanaa’s international airport.

