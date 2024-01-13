Israel, Qatar ink pact to allow delivering medicines to Hamas-held hostages

As the hostage situation in the Hamas war remains unpredictable, a new agreement between Israel and Qatar has been signed. Israel and Qatar inked an agreement that is to allow medications to be delivered to the hostages held captive by the Hamas militant group. As per a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday (Jan 12), under the pact, the medicines will be delivered in the next few days.

This comes as casualties in the Gaza war are continuing to surge without respite to the humanitarian crisis gripping the besieged region which has been stuck in the crossfire for months.

Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, a group that represents the hostages and kibbutz community in Israel, said, "After 98 days in Hamas tunnels, all hostages face immediate mortal danger and need life-saving medicines."

"In addition to medicines, the hostages require also extensive medical treatment," it added. In the wake of the October 7 assault by Hamas, a total of 240 people were held captive. As per a report, over 130 continue to remain under the captivity of the Palestinian Islamist group.

The forum also demanded visual proof once the medications successfully get to the hostages, still awaiting their return to their respective countries.

The deal is crucial as the hostages, most of them elderly and with chronic illnesses, are in dire need of medications.

After the November truce between Israel and Hamas, the chances are appearing bleak for another one. Israel vows to eliminate Hamas and continues to strike Gaza to take out top Hamas leaders. The deal also comes amid the escalating conflict in the Red Sea region by Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The families of hostages earlier petitioned the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the hostages in a bid to check on their condition however Red Cross quoting Hamas said that the access has been denied.

