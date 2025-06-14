/Israel-Iran war: Tehran accuses US of being ‘complicit’ in Israeli strikes at UN

Iran accused the United States of being complicit in strikes launched by Israel on the Islamic Republic at the United Nations Security Council on Friday (June 13), adding that it would “be wise” to negotiate over its nuclear program.

Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused Israel of seeking “to kill diplomacy, to sabotage negotiations, and to drag the region into wider conflict,” adding that Washington’s complicity was “beyond doubt.”

“Those who support this regime, with the United States at the forefront, must understand that they are complicit,” Iravani told the Security Council. “By aiding and enabling these crimes, they share full responsibility for the consequences.”

Following Israeli strikes, Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks. Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Iran had been “preparing for war” adding that Israeli strikes were “an act of national preservation.”

Will US-Iran nuclear deal happen?

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he had given Tehran a 60-day ultimatum, which ended on Thursday, to negotiate a deal over its nuclear program.

“Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to “make a deal.” They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran is scheduled in Oman on Sunday. However, it is unclear whether any progress will be made.

Israeli Ambassador Danon said that Israel had been patient despite escalating risks.

“We waited for diplomacy to work ... We watched negotiations stretch on, as Iran made false concessions or refused the most fundamental conditions,” Danon told the Security Council. He added that intelligence had confirmed Iran was days away from creating nuclear bombs.

The United States will continue to seek a diplomatic resolution to ensure Iran never gains a nuclear weapon or poses a threat to peace in the Middle East, said Senior US official McCoy Pitt.

“Iran’s leadership would be wise to negotiate at this time,” Pitt told the council. He added that while Washington was informed about the initial Israeli strikes before, it was not militarily involved.

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the Security Council that Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz had been destroyed. Iran also reported attacks on nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan.