Israel-Hamas war expected to mute New Year celebrations in West Asia but not in Dubai

As theWest Asia approaches the New Year, the Israel-Hamas war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza looms large across the region.

Christian communities in the Palestinian territories, southern Lebanon, and Syria marked a subdued Christmas, setting a somber tone for the upcoming festivities, including the New Year 2024.

*Sharjah says it will not celebrate New Year in solidarity with Gaza*

In a poignant gesture of solidarity with Gaza, Sharjah, the third-largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates, has decided to cancel its customary New Year’s Eve celebrations, including firework displays.

Sharjah Police have warned of legal measures against those participating in unauthorized festivities, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

But this stance is not echoed uniformly across West Asia.

New Year celebrations to continue despite elsewhere in West Asia

Other emirates, known for their extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations, have not announced similar bans.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, is gearing up for the Sheikh Zayed Festival, featuring a record-breaking hour-long firework display. In Dubai, various major displays, including at the iconic Burj Khalifa, are on the agenda, with Global Village confirming no fewer than seven fireworks shows.

Lebanon's capital, Beirut, plans customary street parties and live concerts, while Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is scheduled for multiple firework displays. Lusail City in Qatar is set to host laser shows and fireworks, having previously scaled down National Day celebrations in solidarity with Gaza.

Outside the West Asia, Pakistan has imposed a "strict ban" on any New Year events. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar has called on the nation to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

The retaliatory state of war which began with Hamas's bloody October 7 attacks on southern Israel, which left about 1,200 people dead, has so far claimed the lives of 21,672 people, mostly women and children.