Israel-Hamas war: Committed to return of all our hostages, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (Nov 24) that his government was committed to the return of all Israeli hostages, as Hamas released a total of 24 hostages on the first day of the four-day truce with Tel Aviv. "We have now completed the return of the first of our abductees. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is a whole world."

"I emphasise to you - the families, and to you - the citizens of Israel: we are committed to the return of all our abductees," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a statement. "This is one of the goals of the war and we are committed to achieving all the goals of the war," he added.