Israel-Hamas war: Committed to return of all our hostages, says Netanyahu
"We have now completed the return of the first of our abductees. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is a whole world," Israeli PM Netanyahu said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (Nov 24) that his government was committed to the return of all Israeli hostages, as Hamas released a total of 24 hostages on the first day of the four-day truce with Tel Aviv. "We have now completed the return of the first of our abductees. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is a whole world."
אנחנו מחויבים להחזרת כל חטופינו. pic.twitter.com/4uMNP3skfN— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 24, 2023
"I emphasise to you - the families, and to you - the citizens of Israel: we are committed to the return of all our abductees," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a statement. "This is one of the goals of the war and we are committed to achieving all the goals of the war," he added.
Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages, 10 Thais, 1 Filipino
Earlier on Friday, Hamas released 24 hostages including 13 Israelis (some with dual nationalities), 10 Thais and a Filipino. In exchange for the 13 Israelis, 39 Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli jails.
The Israeli hostages captured included four children and six elderly women. They all arrived in Israel hours after being released.
Sharing a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, "This evening, some Israeli families will reunite with their loved ones for the first time in 49 days, as they were hostages in Hamas captivity."
"Many other families will spend this Shabbat evening staring at an empty seat, waiting for their loved ones who are still held hostage," the IDF said, adding it would continue to operate until every hostage is released, and every family could have a full Shabbat table.
During the ongoing four-day truce, at least 50 hostages are expected to be freed, leaving an estimated 190 in the hands of Palestinian militants. In exchange, 150 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released.
No major confrontation seen
No major bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks were reported between Israel and Hamas. However, both sides accused each other of sporadic shootings and other violations.
Israel and Hamas said the conflict would resume at full throttle as soon as the truce was over.