/Israel election: Foreign interference allegations spark political row as coalition deadlock continues

Israel’s post-election uncertainty has intensified following allegations of suspected foreign interference, illegal funding and election bribery, triggering sharp reactions from senior political leaders as parties struggle to secure a parliamentary majority. The controversy comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc remains short of the numbers needed to form a government, with Arab-led parties emerging as potentially decisive players in coalition negotiations.

Foreign interference probe triggers political reactions

Israel’s Central Elections Committee chairman, Noam Sohlberg, has reportedly directed Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate suspected foreign funding and election bribery involving foreign actors. The Shin Bet has been given one week to submit its findings, according to information shared about the order.

The allegations include suspicions that Muslim Brotherhood-linked money may have been channelled into Israel to boost voter turnout in the Arab sector. These claims have not been established as proven wrongdoing.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for the immediate arrest of Arab party leaders suspected of involvement in alleged Qatari funding, where legally justified. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded that Arab party leaders be questioned by the Shin Bet, describing the allegations as a test for Israel.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman called the reported intervention a “dramatic and unprecedented event” and urged law enforcement agencies to establish the facts swiftly. The allegations have added to tensions over Arab political representation, but investigators have yet to establish whether the suspected funding violated Israeli law.

Likud alleges election fraud

Separately, Netanyahu’s Likud party alleged that the election had been “stolen” by Arab parties, citing claims of bribery, intimidation and other irregularities. The allegations have been disputed, and claims of widespread electoral fraud must be distinguished from individual complaints and ongoing investigations. Any conclusion will depend on evidence gathered by the relevant authorities.

Latest election projections: Arab parties hold the key

With most votes counted, the emerging parliamentary picture remains inconclusive. Latest projections put Netanyahu’s bloc at around 53 seats, the Jewish-led opposition at 48 and Arab-led parties at 19 in the 120-member Knesset. These are provisional figures, with outstanding ballots still to be accounted for. Neither bloc has reached the 61 seats required for a majority.

The main challenge now is political. Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot and other Jewish opposition figures face a choice over whether to seek support from Arab-led parties, while some leaders, including Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman, have expressed opposition to such cooperation.

Arab parties could therefore play a decisive role in determining whether an alternative government can be formed. Other possibilities include a broader political arrangement or prolonged negotiations.

What happens next? Coalition arithmetic takes centre stage

The emerging parliamentary picture remains inconclusive. Provisional projections put Netanyahu’s bloc at around 53 seats, the Jewish-led opposition at 48 and Arab-led parties at 19 in the 120-member Knesset. Neither side has reached the 61 seats required for a majority. These figures remain subject to verification against the latest official count.

The central question now is whether the Jewish-led opposition, associated with Gadi Eisenkot and other leaders seeking an alternative to Netanyahu, can overcome its internal differences to form a government. One possibility is an understanding between Netanyahu’s bloc and elements of the opposition. Another is cooperation between the Jewish-led opposition and Arab-led parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel.

However, the latter option remains contentious. Opposition leaders, including Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman, have expressed reservations about relying on Arab parties unless their positions and demands, particularly those linked to the Palestinian issue, are addressed.

A meeting of the Jewish-led opposition bloc scheduled for Thursday could therefore prove crucial. The discussions are expected to test whether the parties can agree on a common approach to government formation and whether cooperation with Arab factions is politically acceptable.