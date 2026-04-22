/Islamabad in limbo: Mediation efforts stutter as US-Iran ceasefire deadline looms

The diplomatic corridors of Pakistan’s capital are thick with anticipation and growing unease today, as the second round of high-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran remains in a precarious limbo. With a critical ceasefire set to expire at 4:50 AM PST on Wednesday (Apr 22), Islamabad finds itself racing against a ticking clock to prevent a return to active hostilities. The city, which has undergone a "dazzling reinvention" as a neutral mediator in the 2026 conflict, is fully prepared to host the delegations. However, the planned arrival of US Vice President JD Vance was abruptly put on hold by the White House late Tuesday. This move followed a series of maritime escalations, including the US seizure of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Sea of Oman—an act Tehran has branded as "piracy" and a flagrant breach of the existing truce.

While US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire on Tuesday (Apr 21), the gesture has been met with deep scepticism in Tehran. Iranian officials, including advisors to top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, have dismissed the extension as a "ploy to buy time" for a surprise military strike. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi further complicated the diplomatic path, stating that Iran would not negotiate "under the shadow of threats" while its ports remain under a US naval blockade.

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For Pakistan, the stakes could not be higher. As a nation sharing a 900-kilometre border with Iran and grappling with a severe domestic energy crisis exacerbated by the Strait of Hormuz blockade, stability is a mechanical necessity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has engaged in relentless shuttle diplomacy, framing Islamabad as the only bridge capable of housing both Washington’s demands and Tehran’s "strategic familiarity".