Is it not Cancun? Twitter asks after Ted Cruz posts documentary-style trip to US-Mexico border

Republican senator Ted Cruz is once again making the headlines, and yet again it is not for a good cause. This time, it is his trip to the US-Mexico border.

In a wildlife style documentary, Cruz went to the US-Mexico border with hopes of capturing the experiences of people who are planning to cross borders.

Accompanied by professional photographers, he was spotted in a dark green fishing shirt and a baseball cap with a Texas flag, and hopes of capturing "live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande," he tweeted.

Cruz can be heard describing his dramatic experience of apparently spotting human traffickers and cartel members.

"On the other side of the river we have been listening to and seeing cartel members – human traffickers – right on the other side of the river waving flashlights, yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the border patrol," he said.

This was Cruz's attempt at disgracing Biden's policy for immigrants, which Republicans say has been a "crisis". However, residents in the Rio Grande Valley have not affirmed the existence f any such crisis yet.

Cruz also claimed that he and his accompanying friends from the Republican party were met with heckling cartel members, and also saw a dead body floating in the Rio Grande.

His "live footage" was met with hilarious replies from the Twitterati, who compared his footage to Jurassic Park movie scenes, and also called him out for his privilege.

Ted Cruz and Susan Collins claim they were "heckled" by drug cartels at the Mexican border. Both agreed it brought back painful memories of their proms — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 26, 2021 ×

is this the part where the velociraptor comes out and eats him https://t.co/aNpvh1VuxE — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) March 26, 2021 ×

All that was missing was Ted Cruz yelling out "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 26, 2021 ×

This button has done more work in 1 day than Ted Cruz has in 8 years as a senator. pic.twitter.com/R6M4WimBKG — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) March 28, 2021 ×

Ted Cruz is being heckled at the border and definitely not in a hotel in Cancun: pic.twitter.com/bsEBHBChSl — RJ Dralle (@rjdralle) March 26, 2021 ×

my audition to be in the cartel that heckled ted cruz pic.twitter.com/wkfQhCFayO — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) March 26, 2021 ×