/Iranian negotiators Qalibaf, Araghchi to visit Oman to discuss 'consolidating' shipping in Hormuz

Iran's ​top ‌negotiator Mohammad ​Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign ​Minister Abbas Araqchi are travelling to Oman to discuss joint ‌efforts to "consolidate" Iranian ‌arrangements for managing shipping in ⁠the Strait ​of ⁠Hormuz, according to a ⁠statement on his Telegram channel ​on Monday. They are likely to meet the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

Other than covering regional developments the leaders are likely to discuss arrangements related to the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.

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This comes amid United States partially lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports after “encouraging” talks in Switzerland over ending the war.

A 60-day sanctions waiver was issued by the US treasury on Monday, allowing production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil to the US.

Rubio to meet with Gulf Cooperation Council

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be travelling to United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain on Tuesday to try and sell its preliminary Iran accord directly to Gulf Arab allies.

Rubio, during his visit to Bahrain will also meet meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that also includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy ​Pigott.

GCC leaders have largely backed the peace efforts to end the Iran conflict but some are not very comfortable with the specific terms of the memorandum of understanding that US signed last week.

One of the biggest concern is the the possibility of a $300 billion ​reconstruction fund for Tehran being used by its leaders to rebuild its military capacity, while funding regional proxy groups.

The failure to address Iran's ballistic missile program is also a cause of worry for the GCC countries that bore the brunt of Iranian missile and drone attacks in recent months.