/Iran war: US pressuring Sri Lanka not to repatriate survivors from sunken ship

Days after the Iranian frigate IRIS DENA was sunk by a US fast-attack submarine in waters off the coast of Sri Lanka, US is pressing Sri Lanka government not to repatriate survivors from the sunken ship, reported Reuters. Till yesterday, 87 bodies were retrieved from the site, while 32 individuals were rescued, according to Sri Lankan officials.

The Trump administration has also asked the Sri Lankan government to not send back 208 crew members of another Iranian ship, IRIS Booshehr, that is in its custody.

“Sri Lankan authorities should minimise Iranian attempts to use the detainees for propaganda," the cable dated March 6.

Citing “humanitarian responsibility" to assist the stranded sailors, Sri Lanka on Thursday began offloading the Booshehr’s crew and moving them to facilities near Colombo

US fast-attack submarine sunk Iranian warship

The united states has still not named the vessel involved, but military analysts suggest it was the USS Minnesota. This Virginia-class submarine had previously rotated through HMAS Stirling near Perth.