/Iran war has cost US over $47 billion so far, reveals Pentagon data: Report

The United States has spent over $47 billion so far in its war with Iran. This number is more than 25% higher than the Defense Department's estimate in July, revealed a Pentagon data obtained by Reuters news agency. The Pentagon has, however, not yet responded on the estimate and has not made it public.

According to Reuters report that cites Pentagon data, more than $29 billion of this cost is required ​to replace expended munitions used in the conflict. While over $6 billion would be needed to replace military equipment ​and so-called "platform losses," which include the loss of aircraft including many drones lost during the war," the report further added.

What earlier report by inspector general of the Defense Department said?

Notably, the inspector general of the Defense Department of the United States in its report released mid September had said that the conflict with Iran led to a shortfall of US munitions and “bottlenecks” in supply chains and that Washington is working to replenish weaponry.

“Pentagon is working to streamline procurement processes and production lead times, and to stockpile critical materials, components, and selected munitions to respond rapidly to a contingency,” said the report.

Though, much of the information was reported earlier, the Pentagon inspector general’s report was more comprehensive in terms of the conflict’s costs in American lives, taxpayer dollars and physical damage.

According to some experts, it is going to take US three years to replenish advanced missiles and defensive missile interceptors to prewar levels.

The Defense Department’s inspector general's report that the US is running low on munitions was, however denied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.