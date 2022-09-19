Iran nuclear deal will not get any better, warns France 

France foreign minister on Monday (September 19) warned Iran that nuclear deal will not get any better while appealing the Islamic republic to accept the proposal to revived nuclear deal. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna didn't rule out a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi during United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We'll see what this week brings," she told reporters. "The window of opportunity seems ready to close again."

"We are repeatedly saying... there is no better offer for Iran," she said. "It's up to them to make a decision."

Nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was struck in 2015. But former US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled US out of the deal. Negotiations have been going on for a year and a half to revive the nuclear deal.

The Biden administration says the deal remains the best way to restrict Iran's nuclear program but has been increasingly pessimistic that Tehran will agree to a compromise negotiated by European Union mediators.

Colonna said that she met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

She said she urged him to allow a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, whose occupation by Moscow has raised mounting concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)

