Iran has begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to communities living near Iran's Pickaxe mountain, according to a report by the Times of London. Iran's head of the Public Relations and Information Centre at the Ministry of Health, Hossein Kermanpour, refuted these claims.

"Yes, we are distributing iodine," the official was quoted as saying. "Trump can no longer be trusted. He may go through with this crime, " as per Al Jazeera, quoting the Times of London report. The report claimed the distribution was a standard procedure within a radius of 2 to 3 kilometres around its nuclear installations during past periods of heightened tensions.

Al Jazeera also reported that a senior journalist has claimed that a political journalist has recently claimed that state officials were informed during a recent briefing that a potential US strike on Iran's heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site is expected.

Iodine tablets, specifically potassium iodide (KI), are emergency medical treatments that protect the thyroid gland from radiation exposure. Because the thyroid absorbs any iodine that it finds, taking KI floods the gland with safe, non-radioactive iodine, blocking it from taking in harmful radioactive iodine-131.

Iran denies distributing iodine tablets

"No Ministry of Health official has spoken to The Times, and the quote attributed to the ministry is false," Kermanpour stated. "The health system is prepared for various scenarios and threats from an enemy that does not even spare children".

He also claimed that the health system was prepared for various scenarios and threats from "an enemy that does not even spare children". But he added that declaring a state of war was not within the ministry's authority. He called publishing unverified reports at such a time "irresponsible".

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