/Ro Khanna says he 'unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism', backs student protests

Indian American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has said that he has “unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism” and supported student protests. Khanna was responding to a post which claimed that Khanna, who positioned himself as progressive and was preparing for a Presidential run in 2028, maintains silence on political prisoners and minority disenfranchisement in India. The post was made by a US-based academic, Gaurav Sabnis, who asked Khanna to “spell out your stance on Hindutva, RSS, Modi".

“I have unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism & applauded the students in the streets speaking out against corruption and for inclusion. My grandfather was part of Gandhi's independence movement, and I believe in Gandhi and Nehru's vision of pluralism,” said Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna.

Ro Khanna is a Democratic politician who won his sixth consecutive term in the US House of Representatives representing California's 17th congressional district. He was first elected to US House of Representative in 2016 and has become an influential progressive in the House. Together, Ro Khanna and Republican Congressman Thomas Massie were the primary co-sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act to push the US Department of Justice for the release of the Epstein Files.