/Diwali 2026: Israel, US, Australia leaders join celebrations, send greetings to India

With Diwali due on Sunday, November 8, leaders and diplomats from several countries have already sent greetings or joined in celebrations. In New Delhi, US Ambassador Sergio Gor joined Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy on Thursday and wished all observing the holiday. The US Postal Service has also issued a Diwali Forever stamp.
"Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!" wrote US envoy Sergio Gor on X.
The Israeli Embassy in India struck a playful note on X. Its post opens with the greeting "Warm Diwali greetings" in Hindi and then jokes, "What did we just say?", seemingly poking fun at its own Hindi. It closes with a sincere message: “Israel wishes India a Happy Diwali.”
In the United States, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte hosted the first Diwali celebration at the Governor's Mansion in Helena. The Consulate General of India in Seattle organised it with the Montana World Affairs Council. The evening included a Bollywood dance performance. The Consul General also welcomed the governor back from a recent India visit, where he led a 36-member Montana delegation. The Indian consulate said governors in five states (Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota and Washington) hosted first-ever Diwali events at official venues.
In Australia, the NSW Government's annual Diwali celebration was held at Sydney's Museum of Contemporary Art, with the Opera House sails lit gold. NSW Premier Chris Minns wished those celebrating across the state, saying the festival brings communities and generations together. He also joined celebrations in Parramatta, Liverpool and Campbelltown. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese separately sent best wishes to Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities.