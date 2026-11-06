/Diwali 2026: Israel, US, Australia leaders join celebrations, send greetings to India

With Diwali due on Sunday, November 8, leaders and diplomats from several countries have already sent greetings or joined in celebrations. In New Delhi, US Ambassador Sergio Gor joined Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy on Thursday and wished all observing the holiday. The US Postal Service has also issued a Diwali Forever stamp.

"Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!" wrote US envoy Sergio Gor on X.

The Israeli Embassy in India struck a playful note on X. Its post opens with the greeting "Warm Diwali greetings" in Hindi and then jokes, "What did we just say?", seemingly poking fun at its own Hindi. It closes with a sincere message: “Israel wishes India a Happy Diwali.”