Iran hails African countries for their resistance to 'colonialism'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday (September 5) hailed African countries for what he called their resistance to "colonialism". He words came during a visit by Burkina Faso's foreign minister.

African countries like Burkina Faso and Mali are currently being ruled by military juntas that have severed military ties with France, a former colonial power in the continent. The countries have bolstered ties with Russia.

Niger, where a military junta seized power in July, has been the scene of mass protests calling for troops of former colonial ruler France to leave.

Raisi on Monday, "praised the resistance of African countries in the face of colonialism and terrorism" during a meeting with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba, without specifically mentioning France.

He hailed stance taken by the countries as a "sign of vigilance and awakening", said a statement published on Iranian presidency's website.

Burkina Faso underwent two military coups in 2022 and the ruling junta subsequently demanded that French troops withdraw from the country.

As he met Rouamba, Raisi expressed that Iran was willing to "share its experiences and achievements with friendly African countries".

Rouamba in turn, expressed interest in strengthening relations with Iran, said the statement from Iranian presidency.

Iran has been boosting ties with countries across the African continent in order to reduce its isolation and to offset effects of crippling sanctions reimposed on it since the 2018 withdrawal of the US from nuclear deal with Iran, a painstakingly negotiated accord.

The deal was struck by the US and other world powers including Russia with Iran that put limits on its nuclear programme in exchange of relief from sanctions. The deal was struck during former US president Barack Obama's tenure. His successor Donald Trump took the US out of the deal reimposing the sanctions. The talks to restore the nuclear deal haven't made considerable progress.

In July, Raisi set out on a rare Africa tour that took him to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

