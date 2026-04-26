/Iran executes man over membership of jihadist group, armed rebellion in southeast

Iran on Sunday executed a man found guilty of being part of the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl and launching attacks on security forces in the country's southeast, the judiciary said. The accused, identified as Amer Ramesh, was arrested during a counterterrorism operation in the Pirsahrab area of Chabahar county in Sistan-Baluchestan province, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.



He was convicted of "armed rebellion involving bombing and ambushes targeting military personnel", along with membership of Jaish al-Adl, a designated terrorist organisation by the United States. However, the exact timelines of his arrest and sentencing were not disclosed.

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling

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The judiciary further added that the accused was sentenced to death, but the ruling was later upheld by the Supreme Court following an appeal by his lawyer. "The execution sentence of Amer Ramesh was carried out early this morning," the judiciary said Sunday.



Iran has carried out a series of wartime executions during its ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States, which is currently under a ceasefire. On Saturday, authorities executed a man accused of conducting a “mission” for Israel’s intelligence agency during mass protests in January, the judiciary said. According to rights groups such as Amnesty International, Iran ranks second globally in the use of the death penalty after China.