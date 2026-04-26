/Overshadowing or coincidence? Karoline Leavitt’s remarks, husband’s warning before WH dinner shooting go viral

Remarks made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ahead of the White House Correspondents’ dinner have gone viral on social media, with many suggesting they overshadowed the shooting incident at the venue. Meanwhile, another claim surfaced that Leavitt’s husband had warned her to “be very safe” just as the event began at Washington’s Hilton Hotel on Saturday (Apr 25). This comes after shots were fired at the media gala in Washington, where hundreds had gathered. US President Trump was rushed off stage and evacuated from the Hilton hotel ballroom as chaos unfolded at the venue.

Ahead of the event, Leavitt gave a red carpet interview teasing Trump’s speech, saying it would be “classic” and that there would be “shots fired” in the room — a phrase she used figuratively to describe sharp political humour. She urged viewers to tune in, adding that the speech would be entertaining and largely written by Trump himself.