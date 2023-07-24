Iran closes office of e-commerce giant Digikala over photos of female employees without hijab

Iranian authorities have closed one of the offices of e-commerce giant Digikala after it published photographs online showing female employees not wearing the hijab. Citing local media, a report by the news agency Associated Press on Sunday (July 23) said that though one of the offices of Digikala was sealed, its website was operating normally.

Informally known as "Iran's Amazon," Digikala appeared to have run afoul of the rules by posting pictures of a corporate gathering in which several female employees were not wearing the hijab. The e-commerce giant has over 40 million active monthly users and hosts over 300,000 merchants.

As per the website of the country's judiciary, court cases had been filed in connection with the photos. The judiciary did not elaborate further.

The above move is the latest development in part of a new campaign announced by officials to force women to wear the hijab.

Iran bans film festival that showed poster of actress without hijab

Also on Sunday, authorities banned the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival that had shown a poster of an actress without a hijab. According to a report by the state news agency IRNA, "The culture minister has personally issued an order to ban the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival, after using a photo of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law."

The ban comes following the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) releasing a poster for its upcoming Short Film Festival featuring actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film "The Death of Yazdguerd". The festival was due to be held in September.

Meanwhile last Wednesday, prominent actress Afsaneh Bayegan was sentenced to two years in prison for wearing a hat and failing to comply with the hijab law.

An Iranian court, which handed over the sentence, also ordered Bayegan, 61, to make weekly visits to a psychological centre "to treat the mental disorder of having an anti-family personality" and to submit a health certificate after her treatment.

Bayegan was also banned from using social media and leaving the country for two years.

(With inputs from agencies)

