/Araghchi says Iran won the war, claims US ready to unlock $24 billion

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the Islamabad MOU is closer than ever and declared that Tehran achieved a strategic victory in the recent war. Araghchi claimed that no transfer of enriched Uranium has been agreed, and Iran's only acceptable position for uranium is the dilution of enriched uranium within Iran, as reported by Mehr news agency. Araghchi further claims that the US has agreed to begin releasing $24 billion in blocked Iranian funds during a 60-day final negotiation period, immediately after a 14-point memorandum of understanding is signed.

"The best time to end a war is when you hold the upper hand in the field and are the victor of that field. We are the victors of this field, not as a slogan but based on existing realities," said Araghchi.

According to Araghchi's public address, the negotiations are likely to have two stages - “The first stage is the signing of the MoU between Iran and the US, after which a second stage of negotiations will begin, leading to a final agreement,” reported Iran's Mehr news agency. The first stage focuses on where the agreement is achievable, while the nuclear file and sanction relief will be discussed at the next stage.

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"For the first time in 47 years, the United States will explicitly declare and put in writing its respect for the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said. In return, Iran has been asked to reciprocally respect US sovereignty. He said that the Strait of Hormuz will remain under the control of Iran and Oman, and the future management of the Strait will not resemble the past.

"We never forgot Lebanon in this war, because Lebanon and Hezbollah stood alongside the Iranian people," said Araghchi. He added that ending conflict in Lebanon includes withdrawl of forces from all Lebanese territory, refraining from threat or force and mutual respect for sovereignty. He added that Iran, over the course of the last 12-day war and the 40-day war, has said that it is capable of defending itself without outside help. "We rely on no one for our own security. For years, we built complete deterrence for ourselves. We created an inherent guarantee for ourselves," he said.

Araghchi said that the document has two pages but did not disclose the details of the full text, citing the possibility of last-minute changes. Trump also hasn’t been specific about what is precisely contained in this memorandum of understanding, instead of saying it's getting closer at one point and then threatening to hammer Iran at another moment. It is increasingly clear that Trump is more desperate about an off-ramp while Iran seems to have an upper hand in the negotiations.

