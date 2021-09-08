International Literacy Day 2021: Relevance, history and themes across the world

International Literacy Day is celebrated annually on September 8 to highlight the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

Literacy challenges persist with at least 773 million youngsters and adults lacking basic literacy skills.

Meanwhile, 617 million children and adolescents have not achieved a basic proficiency level in reading and writing.

History

World Literacy Day has been celebrated since 1967 as a reminder of the significance of literacy as a basic human right and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.

Literacy opens a world of opportunities.



Everyone has the right to learn how to read and write, but far too many women & girls continue to be left behind.



As we mark #LiteracyDay, let's renew our commitment to equitable education for all. pic.twitter.com/oTWf9bUMhi — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 8, 2021 ×

Key component

Literacy is a key component of the United Nation's Sustainable Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Basic digital skills have become essential to access life-saving information. Yet, over half of the world’s population lack those skills.



On Wednesday's #LiteracyDay, @UNESCO calls for increased efforts to expand literacy & digital skills for all. https://t.co/4d2GI9Wr3U pic.twitter.com/MP4eL6PWOk — United Nations (@UN) September 8, 2021 ×

Disruption due to pandemic

The learning of children had been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic at an unprecedented scale. Out of 1.09 billion, 62.3 per cent of the world's total student population suffered in its initial stage.

The pre-existing inequalities in access to meaningful literacy learning opportunities have been magnified by the COVID-19 crisis.

The persistent digital divide infrastructure, connectivity was highlighted amid the rapid shift to distance learning amid the lockdowns all across the world during the pandemic.

Theme for International Literacy Day 2021

The theme of International Literacy Day 2021, is “Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide.”

Exploring the contribution of literacy towards building a foundation, International Literacy Day 2021 will focus on the interplay of literacy and digital skills required by both non-literate youngsters and adults.

It will analyse what makes literacy enabled by technology inclusive and meaningful without discrimination and leaving anybody behind.

