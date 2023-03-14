International Criminal Court mulls opening war crime cases against Russia for Ukraine invasion

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is mulling opening two war crime cases against the Russian side. The first case pertains to Russia's alleged abduction of Ukrainian children while the second puts Russia in the box for unrelenting targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

This will be the first instance since the war broke out that international charges will be pressed. Experts suggest it could set a precedent for future trials and isolate Russia diplomatically on the global map.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly claimed that many of its missing children have been abducted by Russia. Kremlin has not denied the accusation, albeit presenting it as a humanitarian campaign to protect the orphans present in the conflict areas.

The decision to file the case comes in the backdrop of ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan visiting Ukraine last month and batting for Ukraine.

“There seems to be a lot of damage in Ukraine, and it may well be it is part of a policy and part of a plan and we need to get to the bottom of it and see whether or not there is criminal responsibility and if there is we have an International Criminal Court that has jurisdiction to look into it,” Khan told the reporters.

While ICC attempts to start a legal battle, Moscow has indicated that it will not be entertaining arrest warrants against any of its officials. The country withdrew its membership from ICC in 2016.

Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house said the agency did not have any jurisdiction over the country. "The ICC is an instrument of neo-colonialism in the hands of the West," he said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing for over a year now. The make-or-break fight is in the eastern region with the city of Bakhmut under siege. Putin has focused his attention on the city which has witnessed one of the bloodiest infantry battles since World War II.

(With inputs from agencies)