Indonesian singer convicted of child abuse sparks row after appearing on TV channel

An Indonesian singer, who was convicted of child molestation, triggered a national outrage after he appeared on a number of TV shows following his release from prison earlier this month.

A petition asking to keep Saipul Jamil off TV stations has been signed by nearly 500,000 people.

Complaints posted on social media said the media channels who were inviting Jamil to celebrate his release were ignoring the suffering of Jamil’s victim.

A news channel, Trans TV, which was the first to invite the singer, has apologised after facing intense backlash.

Following the public outcry, the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission has instructed state broadcasters not to carry news items that celebrate the singer’s release.

Also read | Virginity check for female recruits: Indonesian army ends the abusive two-finger test

Film director Angga Sasongko said he is dropping talks on distribution contracts for two of his shows with Trans TV because of the station’s decision to feature the singer.

He wrote on Twitter that the decision was in response to the TV station’s move to “present Saipul Jamil on television in a disrespectful way for the victim”, adding that Trans TV “doesn't share the same values with our works which are kid-friendly”.

Jamil was charged in an obscenity case on February 18, 2016, after he was caught molesting a 17-year-old boy.

Following his confession, the singer was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in July 2017. On his appeal to the Jakarta High Court, the judicial panel increased his sentence to five years.

He was sentenced to an additional three years in prison in a separate case, which found him guilty of offering a 50 million Indonesia rupee ( around $3504.33) bribe to a clerk at the North Jakarta District Court.

(With inputs from agencies)