/Indian-origin heart surgeon jailed for sexually assaulting female staff members at UK hospital; gets six-year sentence

Dr. Amal Krishna Bose, a 55-year-old heart surgeon of Indian origin, has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting several female staff members at a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in northern England. The assaults happened at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Lancashire between 2017 and 2022. Bose was convicted on 12 counts of sexual assault, which included inappropriate touching and making lewd remarks to five women working at the hospital.

The sentencing took place at Preston Crown Court on Monday (September 15), following a trial in June where Bose, who denied the charges, argued that his behavior was merely “flirting” or “workplace banter.” However, Lancashire Constabulary expressed that his actions had deeply harmed the victims, undermining their ability to feel safe and secure at work. Detective Chief Inspector Kirsty Wyatt praised the victims for their bravery in coming forward, noting that Bose's conduct had a profound impact on their lives, with some even leaving the profession.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bose, once the head of the cardiovascular surgery department, created a hostile work environment by making sexual comments and abusing his position of power. Prosecutors described his actions as contributing to a toxic culture at the hospital. Despite his claims of harmless banter, Bose’s behaviour left lasting emotional scars on his victims, some of whom developed anxiety, self-harm tendencies, and had to take sick leave or quit their jobs due to the stress caused by his actions.