  • /Indian-origin heart surgeon jailed for sexually assaulting female staff members at UK hospital; gets six-year sentence

Indian-origin heart surgeon jailed for sexually assaulting female staff members at UK hospital; gets six-year sentence

Published: Sep 17, 2025, 20:46 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 20:46 IST
For representational purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

Dr. Amal Krishna Bose, a former heart surgeon at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, was sentenced to six years for sexually assaulting multiple female staff members between 2017 and 2022

Dr. Amal Krishna Bose, a 55-year-old heart surgeon of Indian origin, has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting several female staff members at a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in northern England. The assaults happened at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Lancashire between 2017 and 2022. Bose was convicted on 12 counts of sexual assault, which included inappropriate touching and making lewd remarks to five women working at the hospital.

The sentencing took place at Preston Crown Court on Monday (September 15), following a trial in June where Bose, who denied the charges, argued that his behavior was merely “flirting” or “workplace banter.” However, Lancashire Constabulary expressed that his actions had deeply harmed the victims, undermining their ability to feel safe and secure at work. Detective Chief Inspector Kirsty Wyatt praised the victims for their bravery in coming forward, noting that Bose's conduct had a profound impact on their lives, with some even leaving the profession.

Bose, once the head of the cardiovascular surgery department, created a hostile work environment by making sexual comments and abusing his position of power. Prosecutors described his actions as contributing to a toxic culture at the hospital. Despite his claims of harmless banter, Bose’s behaviour left lasting emotional scars on his victims, some of whom developed anxiety, self-harm tendencies, and had to take sick leave or quit their jobs due to the stress caused by his actions.

During the trial, the victims shared their emotional struggles, with one describing panic attacks and another revealing how she felt isolated and vulnerable at work. The women’s victim impact statements helped the judge determine the sentence. Maggie Oldham, the Chief Executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, expressed the hospital’s shock and sadness over the situation. She also acknowledged the courage of the victims in coming forward and assured support for staff as they recover from the trauma caused by Bose’s actions. Before the charges surfaced, Bose had been suspended from his role, and the NHS Trust had contacted the police in March 2023.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

