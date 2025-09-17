/Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield resigns amid growing tensions with parent company

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 18:52 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 18:52 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield has resigned after 47 years, citing a growing conflict with parent company Unilever over political activism

Jerry Greenfield, one of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s, has announced his resignation on Wednesday (September 17) after nearly five decades with the company. His decision follows escalating tensions with Unilever, the multinational corporation that owns Ben & Jerry's. Greenfield expressed deep disappointment with Unilever's increasing control over the brand’s social and political activism, especially in light of recent events. He believes the company’s direction has compromised Ben & Jerry’s core values, particularly its commitment to social justice and advocacy on issues such as climate change and human rights.

The tension came to a head over the company’s response to political matters, most notably the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Ben & Jerry’s had taken strong public stances on such issues in the past, but under Unilever, Greenfield feels the company has become more cautious and less willing to take bold positions. His resignation marks a significant break from a company known for its progressive values.

Unilever, while acknowledging Greenfield’s departure, has yet to address the specifics of the dispute. The company maintains that its global presence requires balancing the diverse views of its stakeholders, but critics argue this stance limits the company’s capacity to support meaningful causes. Greenfield’s resignation follows months of behind-the-scenes disagreements and reflects broader concerns about corporate governance and the influence of multinational corporations on smaller, mission-driven brands. His departure is seen as a personal sacrifice, with Greenfield saying he felt his conscience no longer aligned with Unilever's approach.

In a statement, Greenfield shared that he was “heartbroken” over the turn of events, emphasizing that it was a decision made with great sorrow but in the hope of preserving Ben & Jerry’s legacy of activism. For Greenfield, the company’s social consciousness has always been central to its identity—an identity he believes is now under threat.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

