India to use COP27 to urge rich countries to keep $100 bn climate fund pledge

According to two government officials, India will use the upcoming U.N. climate summit to press wealthy nations to uphold their commitment to providing $100 billion per year in assistance to assist developing countries in addressing climate change and making the changeover to cleaner energy.

At the COP27 conference, New Delhi will also reaffirm its dedication to doing everything in its power to halt global warming, according to the sources.

"The cost of both decarbonisation and coping with the impact of climate change will be huge and that is why those who have disproportionately contributed to greenhouse gas emissions shouldn't delay the funding," one of the sources said, as reported by Reuters.

"And that is why India will speak for itself and other developing nations to ensure that there is a clear, complete roadmap for the funding that should immediately start flowing," he added.

The industrialised nations that are most to blame for global warming promised in 2009 to provide $100 billion annually by 2020 to assist developing countries in coping with its effects.

Since the pledge has still not been fulfilled, some developing countries are reluctant to accelerate their carbon reductions.

According to Our World Data, India is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, behind China and the United States, despite having far lower emissions per person.

Although India has been increasing its use of renewable energy, coal remains the country's major fuel for producing electricity as it works to give its 1.4 billion citizens cheaper energy.

(with inputs from agencies)