/India slams Nato chief’s threat of sanctions over trade with Russia; warns against ‘double standards’

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has warned against “double standards” while rebuffing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) chief Mark Rutte’s threat of secondary sanctions on India for for continuing its trade relationship with Russia. “We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing the energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly media briefing in Delhi on Thursday.

Warning against “double standards”, Jaiswal further said, “In this endeavour, we are guided by what is available in the markets and also by prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter.”

The external affairs ministry made the stern remarks after Nato chief Mark Rutte urged India, China, and Brazil to reconsider their economic ties with Moscow or face “100 per cent secondary sanctions” if Russia does not commit to peace talks.

Rutte was addressing a press conference in Washington along with US Senators Thom Tillis and Jeanne Shaheen when he echoed the position taken by US President Donald Trump, who earlier this week threatened severe tariffs on countries continuing trade with Russia.

“My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is that if you live now in Beijing or in Delhi, or you are the President of Brazil, you might want to take a look at this because this might hit you very hard,” Rutte had said.

He further appealed to these nations to pressure Russia into talks. “Please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way,” he warned.

The statement followed Trump’s announcement on supplying additional military aid, including air defence systems, missiles, and ammunition, largely funded by European allies, to Ukraine.