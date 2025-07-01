India’s Agni-5 missile upgrade: How the 7,500-kg hypersonic bunker-buster compares with US GBU-57 and China’s DF-15

India's premier defence research institute, DRDO, is looking to upgrade its intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-5, to join the elite club of the United States and China. The reconfigured Agni-5 will be capable of penetrating 100 meters underground with its 7500 kg conventional warhead. This comes against the background of the GBU-57 bunker busters being used in the June 22 strike on the Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow and Natanz, however, instead of opting for the United States’ GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) and China’s DF-15B missile India is looking to upgrade its indegeniously developed Agni-5. So, here is a breakdown of how it compares with the established global bunker-busters.

Delivery platform

GBU-57 is a large conventional bomb designed to be delivered by bomber aircraft such as the B-2 Spirit. On the other hand, China's DF-15C is a short-range ballistic missile with bunker-busting capabilities. It is a land-based ballistic missile with regional strike range. Agni-5 is a land-based road mobile Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, capable of delivering flexibility in launch. The road mobility and launch independence make Agni-5 cost-effective, making it more survivable than air-dropped MOPs requiring to travel in contested airspace.

Weight and penetration capacity

GBU-57 weighs roughly 13,600 kg with approximately 2,700 kilograms of explosiveand can penetrate 60 meters of reinforced concrete. DF-15 weighs around 500–750 kg, with penetration capacity widely unknown but expected to be around 20 meters. India's Agni-5 is lighter than GBU-57 at 7,500 kg but heavier than DF-15 with a penetration capacity of 100 meters of reinforced concrete. So Agni-5 is engineered for deeper penetration, possibly via higher impact velocity and shaped charges. DF-15C lags far behind.

Speed and reach

GBU-57, when dropped from 50,000 feet, has an expected impact velocity of Mach 1, has a range of approximately 11,100 km, similar to that of the bomber; on the other hand, DF-15C can reach a speed of Mach 6 to Mach 8 and can reach up to 700 km. Indian Agni-5 missile has a speed of Mach 8 and Mach 20 and can reach up to 2500 km. So, Agni-5 gets an edge over the other two with its hypersonic speed reduces the reaction time of opponents, and its range also offers an advantage over GBU-57, which is limited by the bomber's speed and range.