Clashes in Sudan: India relocates embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan amid crisis

The Sudan crisis continues to escalate and considering the current security situation in the African country, India has temporarily relocated its embassy from the violence-hit capital city of Khartoum to Port Sudan.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday: "In view of the prevailing security situation in Sudan, including attacks in Khartoum city, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum will be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan."

"The situation will be assessed in the light of further developments," the MEA further added. Port Sudan is a port city on the Red Sea in eastern Sudan and is located at a distance of around 850 kilometres from Khartoum.

The embassy was shifted after news agency Reuters reported that India's embassy in Khartoum was stormed and looted, Sudan's army said in a statement, citing a report from the ambassador. But the incident hasn't been conformed by India yet.

The report further added that Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said early on Wednesday that its building in Khartoum that houses its cultural mission was similarly vandalised and looted by an armed group.

Watch this video: × New Delhi launched "Operation Kaveri", an ongoing evacuation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to move safely Indian citizens from Sudan and an embassy in Port Sudan will be beneficial for the authorities as the Indian embassy in Khartoum is located just opposite the airport in the city and that zone has seen a lot of fighting.

Under the evacuation programme, Indians stuck in Sudan are being brought back home in either commercial flights or the IAF's aircraft. Separate control rooms have been set up in Jeddah and Port Sudan.

The MEA said in a statement: "The Embassy may be approached at the following numbers: +249 999163790; +249 119592986; +249 915028256 and E-mail: cons1.Khartoum@mea.Gov.In."

Ceasefire in Sudan The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced a seven-day ceasefire. But Reuters reported that there were more air strikes and shooting in the capital region, undercutting the latest supposed truce.

The UN migration agency said that some 330,000 Sudanese have also been displaced inside Sudan's borders by the war and about 800,000 people could eventually leave.

(With inputs from agencies)





