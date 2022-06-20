In legislative polls, French President Emmanuel Macron loses majority in parliament

In a huge shock, French President Emmanuel Macron has lost absolute majority in the National Assembly in legislative elections on Sunday. The loss of control of the National Assembly is a major setback as it can throw the nation into political paralysis. Now, Macron needs to get support from other parties and build a stable alliance. In the near-final results, a left-wing alliance has become the biggest opposition groups. The far-right has witnessed record-high wins while the conservatives seem to have become likely kingmakers. The outcome of the elections was a "democratic shock", said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. He added that if the other blocs do not cooperate, "this would block our capacity to reform and protect the French."

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, "The result is a risk for our country in view of the challenges we have to face." From Monday, Macron's camp will work to seek alliances, the leader added. If gridlock ensues, the president can also call a snap election. "The rout of the presidential party is complete and there is no clear majority in sight," hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon told supporters.

Also Read: Moment of reckoning for Macron as French Parliamentary elections kick-off

Not just this, National Rally party of far-right leader Marine Le Pen has posted a ten-fold increase in MPs. It will get around 90-95 seats as per the initial projections by OpinionWay, pollsters Ifop, Elabe and Ipsos.

Watch: Big win for the French left alliance as France stares at a political gridlock

Macron’s Ensemble alliance seems to have got around 230-250 seats, the left-wing Nupes alliance bagged 141-175 and Les Republicains secured 60-75. For an absolute majority, at least 289 seats are needed in the lower house.

"There are moderates on the benches, on the right, on the left. There are moderate Socialists and there are people on the right who, perhaps, on legislation, will be on our side," government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire said.

Watch WION's live TV here:

(With inputs from agencies)