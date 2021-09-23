In a vaccine swap deal, UK to send 1 million Pfizer doses to South Korea

In a swap deal, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s one million doses will be sent to South Korea by the UK government.

Before the end of the year, South Korea will also return the same “overall volume of doses”, said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The department said, the initiative looks to help South Korea hit its target of administering a second dose to 70% of its population by October end.

The first batch of doses will be shipped in just a few weeks.

At the UN general assembly on Monday, UK PM Boris Johnson held talks with South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in.

A UK government source said, “The arrangement will mutually support the rollout of the lifesaving vaccine in each nation.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, “By working closely with our friends in South Korea, this vaccine swap will maximise their rollout speed without having an impact on the UK’s vaccine programme.”

As per the health secretary, there would be no impact of this deal on the UK’s Covid vaccine booster programme or on supplies to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme.

