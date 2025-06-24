/If World War 3 erupts, these countries can offer safest refuge. Check their names

The growing tensions between Iran and Israel have made people all over the world worried about a bigger war, with some fearing that World War 3 could begin. Recently, reports confirmed that the United States launched attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, using massive 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to hit hidden underground targets. These strikes, along with Israel’s air attacks on Tehran, have increased tensions in the region and added to global fears about what might happen next. In the middle of this rising danger, US President Donald Trump said that both Iran and Israel had asked him to help bring 'peace.' He announced a possible ceasefire plan, but despite his move, the situation is still dangerous, and people are afraid that a worldwide war could break out at any time.

Reacting strongly, Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, criticised the US strikes on Iran. He warned that America’s actions had opened a 'Pandora’s box' that could bring serious risks for global safety.

If the conflict grows into a world war, many countries may get involved, though some places might stay safer because of their location, neutrality, or stability.

The British newspaper, Metro, highlights a few countries and regions that could offer safety if World War III happens:

Antarctica



Far from nuclear powers, Antarctica’s southern location makes it one of the safest places during a nuclear war. Its huge size can provide space for refuge, though its freezing conditions make living there very hard.

Iceland



Known as one of the world’s most peaceful nations, Iceland always stayed out of major wars and has never participated in any world war till now. Its remote location means it’s less likely to see fighting, though small amounts of nuclear fallout could still reach it.

New Zealand



With a neutral policy and strong peace record, New Zealand is protected by its mountains and distance from conflict zones. It hasn’t taken part directly in military fights, though it has given financial help to Ukraine.

Switzerland



Famous for staying neutral, especially during World War II, Switzerland is protected by mountains and has many nuclear shelters.

Greenland



Greenland’s far-off location and small population make it an unlikely target in a global war. Its neutral position reduces the chance of getting involved.

Indonesia



Indonesia’s foreign policy focuses on peace, and its neutral stand keeps it away from big global conflicts.

Tuvalu



This tiny island nation has few people and little infrastructure, so it’s not a likely target. Its position between Australia and Hawaii helps it to stay isolated.

Argentina



Argentina has plenty of farmland and could produce food even in a nuclear winter. Though it has seen past conflicts, it could still be a safe place because of its food supply.

Bhutan



Bhutan has stayed neutral since 1971. Its mountains and location make it easier to protect from outside dangers.

Chile



Chile’s long coast and natural resources make it a safe and sustainable choice. It also has strong infrastructure compared to other South American nations.

Fiji



Fiji’s remote location, peaceful nature and thick forests make it a good place to live during wars. It has a small army and scores well on peace rankings.

South Africa