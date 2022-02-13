If Russian invasion occurs in Ukraine, UK may not evacuate its nationals, says report

As fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine grow, it seems there will not be any military evacuation from the UK, a media report said.

If conflict with Russia breaks out, British nationals, who choose to stay in Ukraine, should not expect an evacuation by military, junior defence minister James Heappey told Sky News on Saturday.

"British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately by any means possible and they should not expect, as they saw in the summer with Afghanistan, that there would be any possibility of a military evacuation," Heappey said.

Also Read: West will respond decisively if Ukraine invasion occurs, Biden tells Putin

The UK government on Friday had advised British nationals to leave Ukraine while commercial means were still available. It had also advised against all further travel to the country.

However, Britain is still maintaining a diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

On Twitter, British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, said, "I am staying in Kyiv and continue to work there with a core team. The embassy remains operational."

Also Read: Did US submarine enter Russian territorial waters in Pacific?

On Friday, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that British troops sent to Ukraine for training purposes would return soon.

"There will be no British troops in Ukraine if there is any conflict with Russia," said Heappey.

(With inputs from agencies)