Hottest day recorded in Northern Ireland as temperatures soar above 30C

In a recent development, temperatures in Northern Ireland hit record-breaking heights on Saturday as thermometers soared above 30C.

Recording a temperature of 31.2C, it was the hottest day on record with Ballywatticock, near Newtownards in County Down. The previous high was 30.8C set in the summers of 1976 and 1983.

The situation is not just like this in Ireland as the hottest day of the year so far has been provisionally recorded in the other three UK nations too.

In England, 30.7C was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire; in Wales, Usk in Monmouthshire reached 29C, and in Scotland, 28.2C was recorded in Threave in the Dumfries and Galloway region.

Meanwhile, climate scientists have said that no place is safe from the kind of extreme heat events that have hit the western US and Canada in recent days.

Being deemed as a 'heat dome', it has caused temperatures to rise to almost 50C in Canada and has been linked to hundreds of deaths, melted power lines, buckled roads, and wildfires.

Michael E Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University and author of The New Climate War, was quoted by the Guardian saying, "We should take this very seriously … You warm up the planet, you’re going to see an increased incidence of heat extreme. Climate models are actually underestimating the impact that climate change is having on events like the unprecedented heatwave we are witnessing out west right now".