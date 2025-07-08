/Holiday truns into tragedy: Indian couple and two children burnt alive in car accident in US's Dallas

A Hyderabad-based family of four, including two children, lost their lives after a truck crashed into their vehicle in Dallas, United States on Monday (July 8). The deceased, identified as Tejaswini and Sri Venkat and their two children were on holiday in the US. They had travelled to Atlanta last week to visit relatives and were on their way back to Dallas when the incident occurred.

According to a report by NDTV, the accident took place in Green County, where a mini-truck allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road collided head-on with their vehicle. The impact led to the car catching fire, trapping all four occupants inside and resulting in their deaths by burning.

Following the tragedy, the officials sent the remains of the victims for forensic analysis after the car was reduced to ashes. Meanwhile, the officials stated that police will use DNA samples to identify the deceased before handing over the body to the family.

Two Indian students die in US car accident

In a similar incident, on May 10, two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Lancaster County, United States. The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar and 20-year-old Manav Patel, who were students at Cleveland State University in Ohio.

The incident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County after their vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then collided with a bridge, as per the Consulate's post on X (formerly Twitter).

Pennsylvania police confirmed that the accident occurred around 7 am off the eastbound lanes near the Reading Interchange in East Cocalico Township on Saturday.