High court gay marriage legalisation was clearly wrong, says controversial US Senator Ted Cruz

Calling the decision “clearly wrong”, controversial US Senator Ted Cruz has discussed the possibility of reversing gay marriage legalisation.

During his show 'Verdict With Ted Cruz', he said that “Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states.”

“You’ve got a ton of people who have entered into gay marriages and it would be more than a little chaotic for the court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages,” he said.

Talking about the US Supreme Court's decision to ban abortion in the country, he said ''Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history.''

Highlighting that before the SCOTUS decision, “some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships,” Cruz added “They were different standards that the states were adopting.”

Calling for the court to re-examine and potentially overturn rulings that protect gay marriage and access to birth control, Justice Clarence Thomas had said that “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell.”

“We emphasise that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Justice Samuel Alito.

(With inputs from agencies)

