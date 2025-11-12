/HIGH ALERT in Bangladesh after bomb blasts, arson at various locations in Dhaka - What we know

Bangladesh was jolted by several bombings and arson attacks on Tuesday (Nov 11), that prompted authorities to announce a high alert across the country. Vehicle arson was reported in the heart of Dhaka, according to local media. A bomb blast was reported from the headquarters of the Grameen Bank - linked to interim head Muhammad Yunus - in Mirpur. Another attack was on a business establishment owned by Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter. Crude bomb attack was reported near Ibn Sina Hospital and Midas Centre in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. In a separate incident of arson in northern Bangladesh's Mymensingh, a man was reportedly burned to death after the vehicle was torched. Explosions were also heard at Dhaka's Mouchak intersection, Bangladesh Betar in Agargaon, Khilgaon Flyover, and Shah Ali Market in Mirpur, reported The Daily Star. The incidents come months ahead of the announced election in Bangladesh by interim administration's chief Muhammad Yunus. The attacks also come amid bomb blasts in India and Pakistan.

Authorities have linked the series of attacks to the upcoming verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal on ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 13. Security has been beefed up across Bangladesh ahead of the key hearing and amid these attacks. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned all public gatherings near major government establishments amid planned protest by Bangladesh Awami League. Law enforcement agencies, including the Rapid Action Battalion, have launched citywide searches.

Delhi Red Fort car blast

On Monday (Nov 10), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others. CCTV footage revealed that the the vehicle had a Haryana registration number and the first owner of the car, Mohd Salman, has been arrested identified. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that investigative agencies are “exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those responsible for the deadly blast “will not be spared” and “will be brought to justice”. No group has claimed reponsibility for the blast so far.

Islamabad court bomb blast