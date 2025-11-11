/Massive explosion in parked car in Pakistan's Islamabad - What we know

An explosion was reported in Pakistan's Islamabad on Tuesday (Nov 11), in which at least six people have been injured. According to reports in Pakistani media, the explosion took place inside the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad. Quoting police officials, reports confirmed that the explosion took place in vehicles parked in the court’s parking lot. The area has been cordoned off and law enforcement agencies and bomb disposal experts are examining the wreckage. State-run Pakistan TV reported that 12 people have been killed in the blast. The incident took place within 24 hours of car blast in India's capital New Delhi where at least 8 people were killed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the blast and expressed deep condolences to the victims' families. Most of the injured are lawyers and staff working at the court, AFP reported. "As I parked my car and entered the complex, I heard a loud bang on the gate... I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate, and several cars were on fire," lawyer Rustam Malik told AFP. Reuters quoted a police spokesperson and said, "We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team."

Pakistani media also reported that the blast took place hours after Pakistani security forces foiled an attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at Cadet College Wana in south Waziristan. Though TTP denied involvement, Pakistani security forces said that two TTP terrorists were killed.