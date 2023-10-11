Hezbollah says it launched missiles at Israel, draws retaliation fire

Israel has stepped up air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza Strip as the war enters the fifth day on Wednesday (Oct 11). Meanwhile, Lebanese state media said that Israel has also shelled south Lebanon after rockets fired from the border area. This comes as the latest exchange on Israel's northern border.

Lebanon's National News Agency said, "The area around Dhayra is being bombarded by enemy artillery, while the area around Yarin is being hit with phosphorus shells".

Israel has been retaliating to daily fire from Lebanon, which began after Hezbollah launched rockets on a disputed border area on Sunday.

The Israeli military said, "in response to the anti-tank missiles that were launched at... soldiers a short while ago, the IDF (army) is currently striking in Lebanese territory".

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that Israel struck inside Lebanese territory.

IDF said, "In response to the anti-tank missile fired at IDF soldiers a short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a military observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, IDF artillery struck the area from which the launch originated."

Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party and militant group, said that they fired on an Israeli site with "guided missiles".

They said it was in response to the killing of three of its members on Monday.

Death toll continues to rise

Meanwhile, the death toll from the war continues to rise as an IDF spokesperson said Wednesday that more than 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a video, IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that the "death toll is a staggering 1,200 dead Israelis". He further added that "the overwhelming majority of them" were civilians.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 1,055 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel's response to Hamas' attacks which started on Saturday (Oct 7). More than 5,184 people have been injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

