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Hazardous materials incident prompts Pentagon lockdown, evacuation

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 11, 2026, 22:34 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 22:34 IST
Hazardous materials incident prompts Pentagon lockdown, evacuation

A hazardous materials incident put the Pentagon on lockdown Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

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The building, one of the largest office spaces, was under lockdown and people were evacuated from several floors, as soon as the incident came to light.

A hazardous materials incident put the Pentagon on lockdown on Thursday (Jun 11). Fire officials rushed to the spot and investigated the air quality issue, defence and fire, said officials. According to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell an air quality issue was detected in the systems within the Pentagon necessitating precautionary measures.

"The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance," said Parnell.

“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants," the statement further read.

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The building was under lockdown and people were evacuated from several floors, as soon as the incident came to light, reported CNN, citing sources.

Emergency responders were seen wearing full gas masks and chemical protection suits, according to another source.

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In another message sent by the Pentagon’s security team an “air quality issue” had been detected and additional testing was being done.

“This additional testing could take one to two hours. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants if necessary. You may observe response personnel from multiple agencies and precautionary measures taking place in the center courtyard. Please do not interpret these activities,” the message read.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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