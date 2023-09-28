Grieving Iraqis demand accountability following tragic Al-Hamadaniyah wedding fire

Calls for accountability intensified on Thursday after a tragic, deadly fire at an Iraqi wedding celebration in Hamdaniya claimed the lives of over 100 people.

At least 150 people were injured in the devastating fire in Hamdaniya or Qaraqosh. The tragedy, as per authorities, was aided by a lack of safety measures and the use of highly flammable materials at the venue.

'Enough is enough'

On Thursday, survivors of the fire, and relatives of the more than 100 people who lost their lives, gathered for a heartfelt memorial service in Al-Tahira Church.

The service as per Reuters was led by a priest, the sermon at times was interrupted by wails of grieving women.

Expressing unity in sorrow, the priest as per the report didn't hold back in criticising officials for their "corruption" and "favouritism".

"Nothing is up to standard in this country," he emphasised, adding that "We have to hold those who are responsible accountable… enough, enough!"

What had happened?

On Tuesday night, in Iraq's biggest Christian town, a fire tore through a wedding, killing at least 100 guests.

The bride and the groom survived with some injuries, but their "minor burns" far outweighed the crushing blow of losing so many family members, said Jamil al-Jamil, a friend of the couple, while talking to AFP.

"The bride lost her whole family – three brothers, all of her uncles and her young cousins. The groom lost his mother," he added.

In the fire, at least 150 people were injured, many suffered burns, others had injuries from a stampede that happened after the fire, and others suffered from smoke inhalation.

Authorities have blamed the fire on indoor fireworks that, as per AFP, set ceiling decorations alight.

Iraq's lax public safety measures

Weakened by years of conflict and pervasive corruption that has plagued the nation since the 2003 US invasion for years, Iraq has grappled with a lax approach to public safety, reports Reuters.

The Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, had declared three days of national mourning. The PM travelled to the province on Thursday to visit "the injured and the families of the victims" and demanded "the toughest punishments permitted by law for those responsible for negligence or failings that led to this tragic fire". The government has arrested 14 individuals, including the owners of the venue, for Tuesday night's fire.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE