Germany's young population is at an all-time low

As per government data released by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, Destatis, while the country's overall population expanded in 2021, the young population in Germany—those aged 15 to 24—fell to a record low.

Statistics compiled at the end of 2021 revealed that the total population of Germany had topped 83.2 million for the first time. However, just 10% of them were between the ages of 15 and 24, which was the lowest percentage recorded since current records began in 1950.

According to the data, this reached an all-time low of just 8.3 million people in the relevant age group at the end of 2021.

With the exception of 2015, the Destatis data shows that the proportion of young people has been declining since 2005.

According to the report, the extremely high fatality rates during the Covid-19 waves were the primary cause of this development.

Furthermore, the results show that in 2021, the average life expectancy for newborn boys in Germany will be 78.2 years, a decrease of 0.6 years, and for newborn girls it will be 83.2 years, a decrease of 0.4 years.

Despite reaching historic lows, Germany's youth population share of 10.6% is on par with the norm for the European Union, according to a Deutsche Welle analysis.

According to Eurostat data, Germany has a younger population than nations like Spain and Austria but far less than the Republic of Ireland, where young people make up 12.6% of the total population.

